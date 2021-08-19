ICC T20 World Cup: Carlos Brathwaite to launch virtual trophy tour

Dubai [UAE], August 19 (ANI): With just two months to go for the start of the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021, the Trophy Tour begins its virtual journey around the globe on Thursday, inviting fans to take it to places it has never been before.



Carlos Brathwaite, the star of the last ICC men's T20 World Cup, whose four consecutive sixes in the last over of the final against England helped the West Indies claim the title in 2016, will launch the Trophy Tour on Thursday, reciting a poem that aims to capture the essence of T20 cricket and celebrate the dreams and hopes of aspiring cricketers globally.

"Given the disruption caused to our world by the global pandemic a globe-trotting Trophy Tour was not feasible, instead this year every cricket fan on earth can get involved in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2021 Trophy Tour, driven by Nissan, as we ask fans to take the trophy to more cricket playing nations than ever before," ICC said in a statement.

Speaking on the tour, Brathwaite, the star of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup-winning team in 2016, said: "This trophy brings back memories of one of the best nights of my life and so it gives me great joy to be associated with this unique trophy tour, where fans get to take it to places it has never been.

"Imagine taking it to the Eiffel Tower? Or the Taj Mahal? I am personally looking forward to all the exciting content fans are going to create and would encourage everyone to channel their inner creativity and get involved," he added.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup Trophy can be accessed virtually through a 3D augmented reality filter, housed on the official T20 World Cup Facebook and Instagram pages.

Through this filter, fans are encouraged to get creative and take control of the tour, taking the trophy wherever they would like to. This could be their backyard, local cricket club or even a popular landmark in their city.

The best of the fan-generated content will be collated and celebrated weekly on the T20 World Cup's social media channels where fans can also win signed event merchandise. (ANI)

