ICC Test rankings: Ben Stokes moves to career-best batting ranking

Dubai [UAE], Aug 27 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes who displayed a match-winning performance against Australia in the third Test of the ongoing Ashes, has moved to his career-best ranking in the ICC Test batsmen rankings.

The rankings which were released on Tuesday, saw Stokes moving to the 13th position in the batsmen rankings. He has advanced 13 slots to take the position.

In the all-rounder rankings, he has moved to the second spot. He has advanced 44 points after the Headingly Test and is now on 411 points, only 22 behind Windies skipper Jason Holder.Indian skipper Virat Kohli sits on the pole position in the batsmen rankings with 910 points.England skipper Joe Root has also advanced to the seventh position in the batsmen rankings.Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane who scored 183 runs in the first Test against Windies, has moved to the 11th position.Jasprit Bumrah has entered the top ten bowler rankings for the first time after picking up a five-wicket haul against West Indies.Bumrah currently stands at the seventh position with 774 points.Pacer Jofra Archer has moved to the 43rd position in the bowlers' rankings as he took eight wickets in the third Test against Australia.Australian quickie Pat Cummins is positioned at the pole position in the bowler rankings with 908 points. (ANI)