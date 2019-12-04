ICC Test rankings: Mohammed Shami breaks into Top 10

Dubai [UAE], Dec 4 (ANI): Indian bowler Mohammed Shami has moved up one place in the latest ICC Test Bowler rankings announced on Wednesday.

Shami is now at the tenth position with 771 points just behind his teammate Ravichandran Ashwin.

West Indies skipper Jason Holder has moved to the number three spot with the career-best 830 points.



West Indies defeated Afghanistan by nine wickets in the one-off Test last week, courtesy Holder's five wickets in the match.

The 28-year-old cricketer also consolidated his position at the top of the all-rounders' list. (ANI)

