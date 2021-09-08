ICC Test Rankings: Thakur and Woakes gain big, Bumrah moves up a spot

Thakur scored 57 and 60 in both innings of the Test. The twin half-centuries see him jump 59 places to 79th position in batsmen rankings. He has also moved up seven places to 49th in the bowlers ranking after finishing with three wickets in the match.

Dubai, Sep 8 (IANS) All-rounders Shardul Thakur and Chris Woakes have made big gains in the ICC Test Player Rankings updated on Wednesday. Pacer Jasprit Bumrah also moved a spot up in the bowlers' rankings after Indias 157-run win in the fourth Test at The Oval on Monday.

Woakes, back in an England Test eleven after a year, has also made progress in the rankings. Scoring 50 and 18 in both innings of the Test sees him gain seven places to reach 87th among batsmen. He also jumps three places to 23rd among bowlers after finishing with seven wickets at The Oval. Woakes has also made a re-entry into the all-rounders rankings, jumping two places to be at seventh place.

Bumrah climbed to ninth from tenth in the bowlers' rankings. Bumrah picked up four wickets at The Oval, especially taking out Ollie Pope and Jonny Bairstow, breaking the back of England's chase in the final day of the Test. Bumrah now has 18 wickets in the series, just three behind England pacer Ollie Robinson, who moved three places to 33rd in the rankings.

Rohit Sharma, who was adjudged as the Player of the Match at The Oval for his match-winning 127 in the second innings, remains at fifth place but has extended the lead over Virat Kohli from seven to 30 rating points in the batsmen rankings. At 813 rating points, Sharma has achieved his best-ever position and rating points in Test rankings.

England batsman Ollie Pope's first innings knock of 82 has helped him advance nine slots to 49th position in batsmen rankings. Pacer James Anderson has dropped two places to be seventh in bowlers rankings.

Ravichandran Ashwin continues to be at second spot on the bowlers rankings. But Ashwin, who is yet to feature in the Test series against England, has dropped from fourth to fifth in the all-rounder rankings.

The fifth Test between England and India will take place at the Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester from September 10. India are leading the five-match Test series 2-1.

--IANS

nr