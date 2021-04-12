I'd give myself a six out of 10: Pirlo rates 1st season as Juventus manager

Turin [Italy], April 12 (ANI): Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo has given himself a six out of ten rating in his first season as the boss of the side.



Pirlo's appointment as Juventus manager came as a shock as he was untested and he did not have much coaching experience. Ever since taking over the reins of the club, Pirlo has managed to lead Juventus to Coppa Italia final.

However, under him, Juventus has not managed to spring spirited performances in the Serie A season and it is likely that the side would miss out on the title for the first time in a decade.

"All coaches must feel like they have to prove themselves every single day, let alone me, as I am in my first coaching experience. Football has been my dream since I was a child and I will keep working hard to improve," Goal.com quoted Pirlo as saying.

"I'd give myself a six out of 10 for this season so far. I know that I must do more, and when you don't achieve certain results, the coach is the first to take responsibility. My idea of football is to dominate the game and press the opposition. For a series of reasons, we've been unable to fully implement it, but the team is eager and we'll keep working on it," he added.

Juventus suffered four defeats in Serie A this season, while drawing a further eight of their 30 games so far. The side is currently 12 points behind the table-toppers Inter Milan.

Juventus will next take on Atalanta in the Serie A on Sunday. (ANI)

