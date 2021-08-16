IF CA wants to move on from Langer as coach, do it sooner rather than later, says Gilchrist

Melbourne [Australia], August 16 (ANI): Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Adam Gilchrist has said that if Cricket Australia (CA) wants to move on from Justin Langer as the head coach, then they should do it sooner rather than later.



Langer has come under severe scrutiny after Australia lost the T20I series against West Indies and Bangladesh earlier this year. The side also lost the Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India at home.

"Justin is very aware of these perceived issues with his management style, and he's going to keep trying to work with that, and I'm sure the players will try to work alongside that as well. But the bigger issue, and it will derail the summer if it doesn't get sorted out, is the fact these journalists have direct line of contact with people within the inner sanctum there, and the people in that inner sanctum are happy to let it get out," Gilchrist told SEN Radio on Monday, as reported by Sydney Morning Herald.

"So, Cricket Australia needs to try to address this very quickly. If everyone believes the best thing to do is move on from Justin Langer as a coach, do it sooner rather than later because it is just going to create a side issue, which is going to continue to be a circus," he added.

Cricket Australia on Sunday had cleared the way for its players to take part in the Indian Premier League's (IPL) resumption in the UAE in September and October.

CA's clearance came after the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the postponement of a three-match ODI series between the two nations that was originally planned to be held in India ahead of the T20 World Cup, reported cricket.com.au. (ANI)

