If MS Dhoni wants to continue, don't mess with that: Ravi Shastri

Team India coach Ravi Shastri has expressed his complete belief in legendary cricketer MS Dhoni's decision making surrounding his future and commitment to the Indian team, urging people to not "mess around" with him if he wishes to be in contention for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Shastri further stated during a soon-to-be telecast interview on 'India Today' that the cricketer would "never impose himself" on Team India.

“That (Dhoni) guy is a legend. The last thing he will want is to impose himself on an Indian team, having known him. He is wanting to take a break but he is going to play the IPL,” Shastri said on the show ‘The Inspiration’ as quoted by PTI.

“The amount of sport he has played… if he puts himself in contention… if he feels after the IPL that ‘I am good enough to play for India’, don’t mess around with that,” he added. The 38-year-old cricketer has not been a part of any Team India tour, since the side's exit in the semi-finals of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 against New Zealand. Dhoni further urged the masses to not question him about his future till January in a recent statement. The 38-year-old is a fan-favourite and his return to International cricket, is being awaited with bated breath by fans who have idolised him over the years. (With PTI Inputs)