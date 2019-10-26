If we play to our potential, ranking will improve itself: Maymol Rocky

New Delhi [India], Oct 26 (ANI): Indian women's football team coach Maymol Rocky on Saturday said that she is confident that her side would give their best in the upcoming match against Vietnam.

"In my opinion, the match against Vietnam would be tough, but we will give it our best. We have done full preparation. We want to play difficult matches, which will help us in preparing for the AFC Cup in the future. We are just focussed on playing the right brand of football. If we play to our potential, our ranking will improve," Rocky told ANI.

Talking about Vietnam, Rocky said: "Vietnam recently defeated Thailand. We are looking at the World cup. The AFC Cup will be a small step for us. But the bigger plan for us is the World Cup. So if we can give our best performance against one of the top countries, I will be happy."When asked about the importance of the AFC Cup, she said: "Yes, we are preparing for that and we are trying to play against all the AFC countries, before we play the AFC Cup and the best part is that the federation is very helpful.""The government has also provided its full support. The federation is fully supporting women's football now. We have slowly started playing against tougher teams. That is our plan to get fully prepared for the AFC Cup."Rocky also vouched for having more youngsters in the team and she has consciously tried to get in fresh blood into the lineup."The first thing if you see is that I have all the youngsters. That's the change that I have bought in. If you see the team, we have hardly three senior players with us and the rest are youngsters," said Rocky."Our team is 99 per cent made up of young players. They need time. That's what we are giving them," Rocky said.She also heaped praises on Dalima Chhibber but added that her absence would not affect the national setup in any manner."Dalima is one of the good players that the national team has produced. She has played U-13, U-16 and U-19 U19 and now she is with the national team.""Dalima is one of the products that the national team has produced but if she is not there that doesn't mean that the national team will not perform," added Rocky.(ANI)