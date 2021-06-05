IFA begins vaccination drive for Kolkata's football fraternity

The camp, which got underway at the Rabindra Sarobar Stadium, aims to vaccinate players, coaches, referees and officials 'working in and around the game'.

Kolkata, June 5 (IANS) Indian Football Association (IFA) on Saturday teamed up with local Kolkata clubs, Southern Samity FC and Kalighat Milan Sangha FC, to begin a Covid-19 vaccination drive in the city.

IFA, which is West Bengal's football governing body, had said on Friday it was extending help to several budding footballers and their families in Sunderbans region of the state after Cyclone Yaas ravaged it last week.

The IFA, which has a coaching centre in Gosaba delta island in Sunderbans, is providing "essential rations" to the families of 63 young footballers who train at the academy.

"It's a good feeling because ultimately we have been able to keep our commitment (of vaccinating the football fraternity in Kolkata). It's a joint effort by IFA, Kalighat MS and Southern Samity, and a special thanks to the full team who have been working hard to make this happen," said IFA general secretary Joydeep Mukherjee.

"We have been able to keep this commitment and start the vaccination process of players, referees, officials, and the IFA staff free of cost. We hope others also start this vaccination process so that we can get all our players vaccinated," he added.

--IANS

