Imbalanced: India played just 36 women's Tests in five decades

Bristol, June 16 (IANS) As the Mithali Raj-led Indian women's cricket team began its quest for a Test win against England here on Wednesday, statistics show that they have played just 36 Tests in all in the last five decades.

Of those 36 Tests -- with only two being played between 2010 and 2020 -- India have won just five, lost six and drawn 25. In comparison, their men counterparts have played many, many more over the same period.