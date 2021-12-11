Impressive Chaitanya, Shambhavi and Mahreen winners for 4th time in a row at US Kids Golf India

Chaitanya's lone bogey came on Par-4 16th. His closest rival Sidhaan Chhibber landed an eagle on Par-4 sixth, when he holed his second shot. Chhibber, who began with three bogeys, had just one birdie and one eagle against six bogeys.Chaitanya was one of the three stars - the others being Shambhavi Chaturvedi (Girls 9-10) and Mahreen Bhatia (Girls 13-14) - to continue their winning streak with four wins in four events.In the Girls 9-10 category, Shambhavi Chaturvedi was once again impressive in her fourth straight win as she shot 3-over 75 and won by eight shots over Naina Kapoor.Mahreen Bhatia also won for the fourth time in Girls 13-14.Prince Bainsla (Boys Under 11), who began the round with a birdie had no more birdies, but he dropped only two shots, one each on second and ninth for a 1-over 73, which was eight shots better than second placed Sohang Har Kantor. It was his third win in the last three events.Bhawesh Nirwan (Boys Under 12) once again got the better of arch-rival Arshvant Srivastava, but this time by a narrow one shot margin. Bhawesh, who had three early birdies, was leading by three shots over Arshvant after 15 holes. Then Bhawesh triple bogeyed the 16th and dropped a shot on 17th, but held his nerve for a par on 18th. Arshvant bogeyed 16th but a par on 18th would have forced the issue into a tie-breaker. The youngster bogeyed the last hole and fell short by one. In four events, Bhawesh has won three times and Arshvant has won once and been second three times.In Girls 8 and under, Ojaswini Saraswat stays undefeated this season as she added the fourth leg crown to the one she won a day earlier in the third leg. She did not play the first 2 events. She shot an impressive 2-under 33 pushing Annika Chendira to second and Aanya Dandriyal to third.There was a new winner in Girls 11-12 as Aaliya Bairoliya beat winner of the third leg Kriti Parekh and Parnika, who won the first two legs,Ragini Navet playing her first event in 2021 shot 1-under 71 to win the honours in Girls 15-18.The prizes were given away by Rajesh Srivastava, President of the US Kids Golf India.The winners of the fourth leg of the US Kids Golf India North held at the Classic Golf and Country Club are:Boys 6 &under: Naksh Jhamb, Boys Under 7: Abeer Agarwal, Boys Under 9: Rajveer Singh, Boys Under 10: Chaitanya Pandey, Boys Under 11: Prince Bainsla, Boys Under 12: Bhavesh Nirwan, Boys 13-14: Ranveer Singh Dhupia, Boys 15-18: Arjun Singh, Girls 8 & under: Ojaswini Saraswat, Girls 9-10: Shambhavi Chaturvedi, Girls 11-12: Aaliya Bairoliya, Girls 13-14: Mahreen Bhatia, and Girls 15-18: Ragini Navet (ANI)