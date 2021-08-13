Toggle navigation
Sify.com
OLYMPICS
Movies
Tamil
Telugu
Malayalam
Reviews
Images
Finance
IND IN ENG
SPORTS
Cricket
Tennis
Football
Hockey
Olympics
Others
Bawarchi
Videos
Web
Sify
Search
Sify.com
Sports
Cricket
Improve system, don't compromise with talent, advises Madan Lal
Improve system, don't compromise with talent, advises Madan Lal
Source :
IANS
Author :
IANS
Last Updated:
Fri, Aug 13th, 2021, 12:21:04hrs
By
Chetan Sharma
Latest Features
KL Rahul gets on Lord's Honours Board, Rohit Sharma misses out
Tokyo Olympics: Tribute to India's Super Seven
India's near misses at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Lighting of the Olympic cauldron
Tokyo Olympics: Indian hockey men make history, win bronze after 41 years