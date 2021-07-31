In it to win it: Lovlina Borgohain

Assam's Lovlina won her quarterfinal bout against Chen Nien-Chin of Chinese Taipei in the Women's Welter (64-69kg) category in style, with a 4:1 split decision in her favour.

Lovlina, in red, began confidently and used her height advantage in her favour to negate her opponent's attacks. The referee was forced to intervene as the two boxers got entangled quite often. However, Lovlina won the second round unanimously and ended the third on a high to come out on top. This is a superb display by the 23-year-old against Chen Nien-Chin, who is the World Championship gold medallist and had won all the 3 previous bouts between the two. Great time to break the jinx!