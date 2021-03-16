Ind-Eng T20s ticket refund process begins on Wednesday

As the matches are being played behind closed doors due to rising cases of COVID-19 in Gujarat state, the GCA and the BCCI decided to organise the matches without spectators.

Ahmedabad, March 16 (IANS) Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) in consultation with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to give full refund of the tickets booked for the India-England T20s scheduled for March 16, 18, and 20 at Narendra Modi Stadium here.

"The GCA has decided to start refund process on March 17 and it will be completed on March 22. All bookings done online or offline will be refunded," said GCA vice-president Dhanraj Nathwani in a statement.

The refund process will be as under:

(1) For tickets booked online: The amount of the ticket as per the face value will be reversed to the respective account and mode from which the payment was made. The refund process will start from 3 pm on March 17 and will be completed by 4 pm on March 22.

(2) For tickets booked offline: The refund process for tickets booked offline will be done from March 18 to March 22 from 10 am to 4 pm. The refund for tickets booked offline will be done only at box office, Gate No.1 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

"Tickets booked offline will be refunded as per the face value of the ticket against genuine/original tickets and valid photo identity of the person who comes to accept the refund. The physical tickets will be verified by validating the security features available on the tickets," said the statement. "No refund is applicable for any complimentary tickets."

All COVID-19 guidelines like social distancing, wearing of mask, and sanitisation will need to be adhered to by all concerned at box office, Gate No.1 at Narendra Modi Stadium.

