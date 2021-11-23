Ind-NZ: Suryakumar Yadav replaces KL Rahul in India's Test squad

Kanpur, Nov 23 (IANS) Team India batter KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand.

"He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Suryakumar Yadav as KL Rahul's replacement," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement on Tuesday.