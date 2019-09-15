Ind-SA T20I: Toss delayed due to rain

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Toss was delayed due to persistent rain on Sunday here at HPCA stadium, the venue for the first T20I match between India and South Africa.

Toss was scheduled to take place at 6:30 pm and the match was slated to begin at 7 pm.

India will play three-match T20I series against South Africa before facing the Proteas for a three-match Test series.



India's 15-men squad for 3 T20Is: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini. (ANI)

