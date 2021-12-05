IND v NZ, 2nd Test: Agarwal fifty helps India take lead past 400 at lunch on Day 3

Shubman Gill was batting on 17 and skipper Virat Kohli on 11 at the lunch break.

Mumbai, Dec 5 (IANS) India reached 142/2 in their second innings at lunch on the third day, extending their lead to 405 runs against New Zealand in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium here on Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal struck his second fifty-plus score of the match and raised a century partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara for the opening wicket as India piled on the runs to tighten their grip on the match.

Agarwal, who scored a fantastic 150 in the first innings, was out for 62, caught by Will Young at long-off as he tried to hit left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel out of the ground. Pujara was caught by Ross Taylor at slip as he was foxed by Ajaz by one that turned sharply.

Ajaz Patel continued to trouble the Indians as he claimed all the 12 Indian wickets that have fallen in this Test so far, a feat not achieved by anyone bowler in the world till now.

Brief scores: India 325 & 142/2 in 46 overs (Mayank Agarwal 62, Cheteshwar Pujara 47, Shubman Gill batting 17, Virat Kohli batting 11; Ajaz Patel 2-77) v New Zealand 62.

--IANS

bsk/akm