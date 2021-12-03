IND v NZ, 2nd Test: Match to start at 12 noon

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) The entire first session on the opening day of the second Test between India and New Zealand was lost on Friday in drying up the wet patches on the bowler's run-up area, and play will now start at 12 noon.

After two inspections -- one at 9.30 am and another at 10.30 -- the match officials decided that toss will be held at 11.30 am and play will start at 12 noon.