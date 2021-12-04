IND v NZ, 2nd Test: Siraj's fiery spell reduces New Zealand to 38/6 at tea

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Mohammed Siraj claimed three wickets for 19 runs as India reduced New Zealand to 38/6 in their first innings at tea on the second day of the second and final Test match at the Wankhede Stadium here on Saturday.

Siraj, brought into the team for this Test in place of the injured Ishant Sharma, struck on the first ball of his second over, bowled superbly on the off-stump, disguising the straight delivery to make early inroads into the New Zealand batting order.