IND v NZ, First Test: India end Day 3 with 63-run lead after Patel's five-for rocks NZ

Kanpur, Nov 27 (IANS) India finished day three of the first Test against New Zealand at the Green Park Stadium in pole position. At stumps, India are 14/1, leading by 63 runs after Axar Patel picked his fifth five-wicket haul in just seven innings in Test cricket to bowl out New Zealand for 296.

Starting off the second innings with a 49-run lead, India lost their first wicket as Shubman Gill was clean bowled by an incoming delivery from Kyle Jamieson, hitting the top of off-stump. The dismissal also made Jamieson the fastest New Zealand pacer to reach 50 Test wickets in nine innings, breaking former speedster Shane Bo'd's record which, he had achieved in 12 innings. Cheteshwar Pujara got some boundaries while Mayank Agarwal was cautious in taking India to safety till stumps were called.