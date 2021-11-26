IND v NZ, First Test: Shreyas Iyer scores maiden Test century on debut

Kanpur, Nov 26 (IANS) India batter Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden Test century on debut during the second day of the first Test against New Zealand at Green Park Stadium here on Friday.

Iyer reached the milestone with two runs through point off pacer Kyle Jamieson. Before Iyer, his fellow Mumbaikar Prithvi Shaw was the last India batter to register a century on Test debut in 2018, scoring 134 against West Indies in Rajkot.