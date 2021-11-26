IND v NZ, First Test: Young, Latham survive second session with 72-run stand at tea

Kanpur, Nov 26 (IANS) Will Young (46 not out off 86 balls) and Tom Latham (23 not out off 72 balls) survived the second session of day two against India unscathed to help New Zealand reach 72/0 in 26 overs at tea, trailing India by 273 runs. The duo was cautious in defence, with Young getting boundaries whenever there was a chance and Latham happy in playing the defensive game with control.

It was a steady yet nervy start for both Latham and Young. They survived the opening spells from Umesh Yadav and Ishant Sharma though there were a few close brushes. Latham survived an lbw appeal off Sharma in the third over but DRS showed an inside edge onto the pads.

Young started to get a move on by striking two boundaries off Yadav in two overs. He also swept Ravichandran Ashwin comfortably over square leg. Six overs later, he was unafraid in using his feet while driving down the ground off Ashwin. Young managed to loft a drive over mid-off before finishing the session with a copybook drive through covers off Axar Patel.

Earlier, Ashwin was bowled by Ajaz Patel, beaten by a ball turning sharply from outside leg-stump. Patel got his second wicket of the match by trapping Ishant Sharma plumb lbw.

Sharma took the review but replays showed ball hitting top of middle and leg stump, leaving India all out at 345 in 111.1 overs, completing a comeback from New Zealand, who picked the last six wickets for 87 runs.

Brief Scores: India 345 all out in 111.1 overs (Shreyas Iyer 105, Shubman Gill 52, Ravindra Jadeja 50, Tim Southee 5/69, Kyle Jamieson 3/85) vs New Zealand 72/0 in 26 overs (Will Young 46 not out, Tom Latham 23 not out).

