IND v NZ: Patience is going to be the key, says bowling coach Mhambrey

Kanpur, Nov 29 (IANS) India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey believes that patience will be a key factor if India were to pick nine wickets on the final day of the first Test against New Zealand on Monday and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series. He added that the bowlers will have to hit the right areas on a consistent basis to create chances on a pitch which is not crumbling.

"Patience is going to be the key. I think it is not that kind of wicket where you turn up and just run through a side; that is not going to happen. I think we have to hit the right areas consistently for things to happen. That's going to be the key. Be a little patient, it will be the key for us," said Mhambrey in a chat with the broadcasters before the start of day five.

He felt that the Indian bowlers can take cues from how the New Zealand pace duo of Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson extracted seam movement from the pitch.

"They did well. I think both of them (Southee and Jamieson) were able to exploit the conditions and seamed the ball really well. They hit the right areas and it is something we can look into. Also, the surface is different now. It is a new ball now so we look forward to maybe get some lot more swing and seam out of it."

Mhambrey, who previously served as bowling coach of India A and U-19 sides, signed off on an optimistic note.

"Enjoying it (current role). I think it's a great bunch to work with, great side and great opportunities. Looking forward to the challenge ahead."

--IANS

nr/akm