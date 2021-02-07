Ind vs Eng, 1st Test: Bess puts hosts in trouble despite Pant, Pujara's heroics

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 7 (ANI): Rishabh Pant and Cheteshwar Pujara's stunning performance helped revive India's first innings but Dom Bess dominated the hosts' batters to put England on top on day three of the first Test here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday.



At stumps, India's score read 257/6, with Washington Sundar (33*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (8*) on the field, trailing England by 321 runs. England scored 578 runs in their first innings with the help of Joe Root's double ton.

India did not get off to a good start to their first innings as Rohit Sharma was sent back to the pavilion by Jofra Archer in the fourth over. Opener Shubman Gill was then joined by Cheteshwar Pujara but their partnership also did not last long as the former was dismissed by Archer in the 10th over.

Skipper Virat Kohli (11) too failed to leave a mark as Bess picked his wicket in the 25th over. In his next over, Bess got hold of Ajinkya Rahane (1), reducing India to 73/4. Pant then joined Pujara out in the middle.

While Pujara opted for a defensive approach, Pant played with an attacking mindset. Both completed their respective half-centuries and provided the team with some momentum. Their 119-run partnership was brought to an end by Bess, who removed Pujara (73) in the 51st over. Washington Sundar then came out to bat.

Continuing his stunning performance with the ball, Bess then scalped the wicket of Pant, who missed his century by nine runs. Ashwin and Sundar played very cautiously and avoided risky shots, ensuring hosts did not lose more wickets on the day.

Earlier, resuming the day from 555/8, England did not witness a good start as Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Bess (34). Soon after that, Ashwin got hold of James Anderson which brought an end to England's first innings. Bumrah and Ashwin finished with three wickets each while Root was the top-scorer for England as he played a knock of 218.

Brief scores: England 578 (Joe Root 218, Ben Stokes 82, Jasprit Bumrah 3/84); India 257/6 (Rishabh Pant 91, Cheteshwar Pujara 73, Dom Bess 4/55). (ANI)

