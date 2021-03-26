Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI: Hosts ride Rahul's ton and fifties from Pant, Kohli to amass 336/6

While Rahul hit a classy 108 off 114 balls, it was all about brutal power for Pant as he hit a 40-ball 77 with seven hits out of the park. India was placed comfortably at 210/3 after the completion of 40 overs. But the duo ensured that the hosts hit overdrive mode and picked 126 runs in the last 10 as the England bowlers had no clue on the length to bowl.If Rahul and Pant set up the finish, Hardik Pandya hit a 16-ball 35 to keep up the tempo after their dismissal.Earlier, England won the toss and asked the hosts to bat first. India had a poor start as in-form Shikhar Dhawan got out cheaply in the fourth over. Pacer Reece Topley scalped Dhawan (9) and provided an early breakthrough to his side. Skipper Virat Kohli joined Rohit Sharma in the middle. The duo added 28 off 29 balls before Sam Curran sent Rohit (25) back in the ninth over as the batsman hit one on his legs straight to short backward square.Rahul, promoted up in the batting order, came in to bat at number four. Rahul and Kohli set the foundation of India's inning as they scored all around the park. They mixed caution with aggression as they picked the singles and waited for the bad balls.Between the well-planned partnership, Kohli was dropped by Jos Buttler in the 22nd over off Rashid. At that time, Kohli was batting on 35. The duo kept piling the runs and both Kohli and Rahul completed their half-centuries. But just when it looked like Kohli would break his hundred drought, Rashid brought England back as he dismissed Kohli (66) in the 32nd over.Rashid has now become the second-most successful bowler against the India skipper as he has had Kohli's number nine times.Kohli's dismissal saw Pant join Rahul in the middle. The duo accelerated the run-scoring and started taking on the English bowlers. Pant started hitting from the word go and scored all around the stadium with Rahul also joining the party.Rahul and Pant stitched a 113-run partnership off 80 balls for the fourth wicket. Meanwhile, Pant completed his half-century off 28 balls while Rahul also completed his fifth ODI century and this was also his second successive 50-plus score in the series.Tom Curran ended Rahul's 108-run knock in the 45th over. After Rahul's dismissal, India's score read 271/4 in 44.5 overs. Hardik came in to bat at number six. Hardik kept the run-scoring intact and started striking the ball from the first delivery. Hardik and Pant added 37 off 13 balls for the fifth wicket.While Tom Curran removed Pant in the 47th over, the damage had already been done as India finished on a high. For England, Tom Curran and Topley bagged two wickets apiece.Brief Scores: India 336/6 (KL Rahul 108, Rishabh Pant 77, Virat Kohli 66) vs England. (ANI)