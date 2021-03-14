Ind vs Eng, 2nd T20I: Hosts opt to field, Suryakumar and Ishan make debut (Toss)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): India skipper Virat Kohli on Sunday won the toss and opted to field in the second T20I of the five-match series here at the Narendra Modi Stadium.



India have made two changes in their playing XI which last featured in the first match which they had lost by eight wickets. The hosts have handed debuts to Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav who have replaced Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel.

"We are going to bowl first. It looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew in the last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict," Kohli said after winning the toss.

"Dhawan is missing this game, Axar is not part as well. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts.

"We are a side that is looking to get away from templates. If you lose the toss in a big World Cup game, you should embrace batting first as well. In the last three-four years, statistically, we have done well chasing, so want to get away from that if you are to go long in big tournaments," he added.

England, on the other hand, also have made one change to their playing XI from the first T20I bringing in Tom Curran in place of Mark Wood.

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordon, Adil Rashid. (ANI)

