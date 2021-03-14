Ind vs Eng, 2nd T20I: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan make debuts

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 14 (ANI): Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan have made their T20I debuts on Sunday in the second T20I against England being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium here.



The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) tweeted a video in which skipper Virat Kohli can be seen handing over the cap to Kishan. Later, the Indian players can be seen congratulating both Yadav and Kishan.

"BIG DAY for @surya_14kumar & @ishankishan51 who are all set for their T20I debuts. What a moment for these two. #TeamIndia," BCCI tweeted.

Both the batsmen had performed brilliantly in the last edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and have been rewarded for their performances. Kishan had topped the chart for Mumbai Indians by accumulating 516 runs in 14 games, including four fifties while Yadav had scored 480 runs in 16 games for the champion side.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and opted to field as the hosts aim to level the ongoing five-match series.

Kishan and Yadav have replaced Shikhar Dhawan and Axar Patel in the India XI.

"We are going to bowl first. It looks like the track was a bit up and down with no dew in the last game. So we feel better to bowl first and restrict," Kohli said after winning the toss.

"Dhawan is missing this game, Axar is not part as well. Suryakumar and Ishan Kishan are making their debuts.

"We are a side that is looking to get away from templates. If you lose the toss in a big World Cup game, you should embrace batting first as well. In the last three-four years, statistically, we have done well chasing, so want to get away from that if you are to go long in big tournaments," he added.

England, on the other hand, made one change to their playing XI from the first T20I bringing in Tom Curran in place of Mark Wood.

India playing XI: KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal

England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Jofra Archer, Chris Jordon, Adil Rashid. (ANI)

