Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test: Late wickets bring visitors back after Rohit-Rahane show

India lost Rohit, Ajinkya Rahane, and Ravichandran Ashwin in the final hour of the play as the hosts lost three wickets in the third session after holding the fort before tea.At stumps, India's score reads 300/6 with Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel unbeaten at 33 and five runs respectively. For England, Jack Leach and Moeen Ali picked two while Olly Stone and skipper Joe Root scalped a wicket each.Resuming the third session at 189/3, Rohit and Rahane continued their fine form in the game to put on 200 runs on board in the 58th over. Both the batsmen held the fort tight and didn't give England any chance to take the driver's seat.While Rahane scored his 23rd Test fifty, Rohit brought went past the 150-run mark as India batsmen continued a solid display of skills on day one of the second Test.Rohit brought up the 150-partnership with Rahane in style as he lofted the ball wide over mid-on dancing down the track against Jack Leach in the 71st over.However, a sensational innings from Rohit (161) came to an end as the batsman departed after sweeping Leach straight into Moeen's hands at deep square leg.Minutes later, Moeen clean bowled Ajinkya Rahane bringing up two new batsmen, Rishabh Pant and Ravichandran Ashwin at the crease but Joe Root dismissed the India spinner as he was caught by Pope at short leg to collect his first wicket of the day.Pant and Axar Patel then ensured that England bowlers didn't make any further inroads as India ended the opening day of the second Test at 300/6.In the second session, Rohit's unbeaten century and Rahane's composure had helped India revived their innings and gain an upper hand after being three down in the morning.Rahane and Rohit saw off the first hour with ease, and the duo accumulated runs at a good pace. The first hour (second session) also saw Rohit bringing up his century and the hopes of posting a big score relied heavily on the right-hander.Both the batters did not relent in their approach and they were quick to capitalise on the loose balls being dished out by the England bowlers. In the end, both Rohit and Rahane ensured that the hosts did not lose a single wicketThe second session saw 83 runs being scored from 28 overs and India went into the break at 189/3 with seven wickets intact.Earlier in the day, India got off to the worst start possible as the hosts lost the wicket of Gill (0) in just the second over of the day. Pujara then joined Rohit in the middle and the duo retrieved the innings for the hosts.While Pujara played in his trademark fashion, Rohit brought up his fifty off just 47 balls in just the 15th over of the innings.Both the batters were not looking in any sort of trouble but just 20 minutes before the lunch break, spinner Leach got the better of Pujara (21) and as a result, the batsman was sent back to the pavilion. This dismissal also brought an end to an 85-run stand between Pujara and Rohit.In the very next over, Moeen Ali bowled a stunning delivery and it turned to rattle the stumps of Virat Kohli (0), reducing India to 86/3.Skipper Kohli had won the toss and he opted to bat first. The hosts made three changes to their lineup as they brought in Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, and Mohammed Siraj in place of Shahbaz Nadeem, Washington Sundar, and Jasprit Bumrah.On the other hand, England made four changes as the side brought in Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Olly Stone, and Ben Foakes in place of Dominic Bess, Jofra Archer, James Anderson, and Jos Buttler.Brief scores: India 300/6 (Rohit Sharma 161, Ajinkya Rahane 67; Jack Leach 2-78) (ANI)