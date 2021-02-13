Ind vs Eng: 350 would be a good total on this wicket, says Rohit

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 13 (ANI): India opening batsman Rohit Sharma, who played a sensational knock on the opening day of the second Test, feels 350 runs on board will be a good first innings total looking at turning nature of the pitch.



India ended day one of the second Test at 300/6 with Rishabh Pant and debutant Axar Patel unbeaten on 33 and five runs respectively. The hosts looked in control after Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane's knock but lost control as three wickets fell in the final hour of the play.

"I feel 350 would be a good total on this wicket and we have four wickets left. So we will hope Pant and Axar play long innings. Try and make as many runs as possible as we know this wicket will start turning a lot from the second and third day as we can see the rough patches," said Rohit in the virtual press conference after the end of the day's play on Saturday.

Rahane played some crucial knocks during the Australia tour but his outing with the bat in the first Test against England had raised eyebrows about his form. The India vice-captain played a good knock on the opening day of the second Test. Rahane stitched a crucial partnership with Rohit.

The duo added 162 runs for the fourth wicket before Moeen dismissed Rohit in the 73rd over. Rohit praised his vice-captain for the gutsy innings and reminded everyone that how important a player Rahane is for Team India.

"Ajinkya is one of our top players. He has done extremely well and has played some crucial knocks. Time and again he has stood for the team in times of crisis. And today also, our partnership was crucial as we had lost three wickets before lunch. And when he came into bat we needed a good partnership," said Rohit.

"He has contributed with runs for the team in difficult times. So I don't get that why is so much fuss about him. But anyways, Ajinkya's knock was important for the team at that time and our partnership was also necessary," he added.

Three Indian wickets in the final hour of play tipped the opening day of the second Test slightly in favour of England after Rohit's sensational knock had set up the India innings on Saturday. (ANI)

