IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: India miffed with controversial calls in must-win game

It all started when England's Dawid Malan took a sharp catch that sent back the rampaging Suryakumar Yadav during the 4th T20I match between India and England at Motera Stadium.

It has been a controversial day for third umpires!

Out or not out? A dilemma, Twitteratis are trying to solve.

But the wicket ended up being a debatable decision! Suryakumar's brilliant innings was cut short for 57.

The third umpire took sometime before upholding the on-field decision but ultimately declared the Indian batsman out.

A similar situation occurred in the last over of the innings. When Jofra Archer bowled a full-toss to Washington Sundar, Rashid Ali was right on the boundary's edge to catch the ball. The on-field umpires gave away a soft-out but little did the third umpire know it would be another pickle.

After watching the incident frame-by-frame, the third-umpire decision was eventually out.

Social media fans disagreed with the third umpire's decision for both the incidents and shared their thoughts.

@ICC @BCCI @SGanguly99 man this is serious.. This umpire virender sharma is on high weed or he is blind.. Not at all good umpiring pic.twitter.com/O1dVnHaOVq — Trinath chary (@CharyTrinath) March 18, 2021

Even a child can decide whether its OUT OR NOT OUT.



SHAME ON BCCI AND SHAME ON 3RD UMPIRE VIRENDER SHARMA....@mipaltan @BCCI @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/gfswiSTKmg — AyushDubey (@MontyJBR) March 18, 2021

According to Mr. Virender sharma malan has 10inch fingers @BCCI @ICC @SGanguly99 .. This is poor umpiring.. Very poor.. Take an immediate action on this blind umpire.. pic.twitter.com/mN4GqCMy5K March 18, 2021