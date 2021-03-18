IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: India miffed with controversial calls in must-win game

  1. Sify.com
Third umpire

Out or not out? A dilemma, Twitteratis are trying to solve. 

It has been a controversial day for third umpires!

It all started when England's Dawid Malan took a  sharp catch that sent back the rampaging Suryakumar Yadav during the 4th T20I match between India and England at Motera Stadium.

But the wicket ended up being a debatable decision! Suryakumar's brilliant innings was cut short for 57.

The third umpire took sometime before upholding the on-field decision but ultimately declared the Indian batsman out.

A similar situation occurred in the last over of the innings. When Jofra Archer bowled a full-toss to Washington Sundar, Rashid Ali was right on the boundary's edge to catch the ball. The on-field umpires gave away a soft-out but little did the third umpire know it would be another pickle.

After watching the incident frame-by-frame, the third-umpire decision was eventually out.

Social media fans disagreed with the third umpire's decision for both the incidents and shared their thoughts.

 

 

