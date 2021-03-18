IND vs ENG, 4th T20I: India miffed with controversial calls in must-win game

Out or not out? A dilemma, Twitteratis are trying to solve.
It has been a controversial day for third umpires!
It all started when England's Dawid Malan took a sharp catch that sent back the rampaging Suryakumar Yadav during the 4th T20I match between India and England at Motera Stadium.
But the wicket ended up being a debatable decision! Suryakumar's brilliant innings was cut short for 57.
The third umpire took sometime before upholding the on-field decision but ultimately declared the Indian batsman out.
A similar situation occurred in the last over of the innings. When Jofra Archer bowled a full-toss to Washington Sundar, Rashid Ali was right on the boundary's edge to catch the ball. The on-field umpires gave away a soft-out but little did the third umpire know it would be another pickle.
After watching the incident frame-by-frame, the third-umpire decision was eventually out.
Social media fans disagreed with the third umpire's decision for both the incidents and shared their thoughts.
@ICC @BCCI @SGanguly99 man this is serious.. This umpire virender sharma is on high weed or he is blind.. Not at all good umpiring pic.twitter.com/O1dVnHaOVq— Trinath chary (@CharyTrinath) March 18, 2021
Even a child can decide whether its OUT OR NOT OUT.— AyushDubey (@MontyJBR) March 18, 2021
SHAME ON BCCI AND SHAME ON 3RD UMPIRE VIRENDER SHARMA....@mipaltan @BCCI @virendersehwag pic.twitter.com/gfswiSTKmg
According to Mr. Virender sharma malan has 10inch fingers @BCCI @ICC @SGanguly99 .. This is poor umpiring.. Very poor.. Take an immediate action on this blind umpire.. pic.twitter.com/mN4GqCMy5K— Trinath chary (@CharyTrinath) March 18, 2021
YET AGAIN 😡😡— Shubham (@Shubham_rambhia) March 18, 2021
What's wrong with Virender Sharma
And This on field umpires ruining the situation with Soft Signals #BCCI #INDvsENG #INDvsENG_2021 #NOTOUT @BCCI @ICC pic.twitter.com/vM2T4EpkIK
Virender Sharma while reviewing @surya_14kumar catch #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/KJ3B8LiUIg— Nipun Jain 🇮🇳 (@speakwithnipun) March 18, 2021
Which type of eyes he has got.— S@ndy96 🇮🇳 (@Sndy961) March 18, 2021
Third umpire virender sharma..
You did not deserve that post..
I request to BCCI, do chance someone else, who deserve.
Both time clearly see by all the world..what actual happened.. pic.twitter.com/M22e670B5t