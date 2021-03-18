Ind vs Eng, 4th T20I: Visitors opt to field, hosts make two changes (Toss)

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 18 (ANI): Eoin Morgan-led England won the toss and elected to field in the fourth T20I of the five-match series against India here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.



England did not make any change in their lineup from the third T20I and they are playing with the winning combination from Tuesday's game. On the other hand, India made two changes to their lineup as the Virat Kohli-led side brought in Suryakumar Yadav in place of the injured Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar for Yuzvendra Chahal.

Speaking at the toss, Morgan said: "We are gonna have a bowl again. The side that has chased has won. Looks a really good wicket, looks a lot harder. The challenge of setting a total depends on how you start. Earlier in the series, there was the dew factor. We never strive to become No. 1. We have a talented bunch outside the XI. No changes, same team."

India skipper Virat Kohli said the team is looking to take on challenges like batting first. "Pretty happy, we were always willing to challenge ourselves. Our record hasn't been too bad batting first. It's tougher to set a total. This pitch looks the best in terms of hardness and evenness. Take pride in getting the job done. It doesn't always have to be do-or-die situation for you to bring out your best. You need to be in the best frame of mind, that's something we are looking to do tonight. One forced and one to give Rahul Chahar a chance. Chahal misses out. Ishan Kishan had a groin strain," he said.

On Monday, Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) along with BCCI announced that the remaining three T20Is will be played behind closed doors looking at the number of rising Covid-19 cases in the country.

India playing XI: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Shreyas Iyer, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rahul Chahar.

England playing XI: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Chris Jordon, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood. (ANI)

