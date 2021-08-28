IND vs ENG Day 4: From Lord's high to Leeds low

The Kohli vs Anderson battle continued at Headingley. When James Anderson bowled to Virat Kohli, the ball went to the wicketkeeper, very close from Kohli's bat. The sound even prompted the umpire to think that Kohli had edged it, and he gestured that Kohli was out. England was thrilled! Kohli almost turned and walked away after the umpire's decision, but for Ajinkya Rahane, who proved to be a saviour by compelling his captain to go for a review. The replay showed that the ball was quite far from Kohli's bat, and that the noise came off Kohli's inside edge hitting his pad.

Twitter has come all out in praise of Ajinkya Rahane, besides the meme fest on the Kohli-Anderson mini-battle.

Terrific battle between legends - #Anderson and #Kohli. Riveting contest between ball and bat! 👌👌 Absorbing Test match cricket!



DRS used well, and Virat continues his innings. Hatsoff to #Rahane for the timely intervention. #ENGvsIND — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) August 28, 2021

Rahane saved Kohli… Kohli was walking but His partner stopped him and convinced him to take review… what a team man … very wise at that … #INDvENG — Shahid Hashmi (@hashmi_shahid) August 28, 2021

Given out, Kohli walks, Rahane asks him to review, and phew!



For a second, it was....😱#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/mfXlhqQ0bB — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) August 28, 2021

Bat hitting pad exactly when ball passes close to bat and also Kohli looking behind to see keeper collecting the ball.... tricky few milliseconds for the umpire and most will fall for that sound. That’s exactly what happened. #ENGvIND #Kohli #Anderson #Buttler #AlexWharf August 28, 2021

Though Kohli won the battle against Anderson, he fell to Ollie Robinson, playing a delivery that could have well been avoided, and was dismissed for 55 runs off 125 balls. Robinson gets the big wicket and it's a big blow for India. But the meme fest is on.

Soon after, Anderson got Rahane. Once again, it was the wobble seam that got him the wicket. Rahane poked at one around the 5th stump line and paid the price after scoring just 10 runs.

Both Kohli & Rahane shud have left the ball and pujara's well left was a blunder....#INDvsEND — Prithvi krishna (@prithvikrish) August 28, 2021

Thereafter, Team India began to collapse and England beat India by an innings and 76 runs to level the series 1-1.

Just one hour back watched rahane and kohli playing ,struggling , and got to know now that it's wrapped ,poor performance by middle order and tail end batsman ,#indiavsEngland — hardik vyas (@hard_22) August 28, 2021