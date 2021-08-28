IND vs ENG Day 4: From Lord's high to Leeds low

The Kohli vs Anderson battle continued at Headingley. When James Anderson bowled to Virat Kohli, the ball went to the wicketkeeper, very close from Kohli's bat. The sound even prompted the umpire to think that Kohli had edged it, and he gestured that Kohli was out. England was thrilled! Kohli almost turned and walked away after the umpire's decision, but for Ajinkya Rahane, who proved to be a saviour by compelling his captain to go for a review. The replay showed that the ball was quite far from Kohli's bat, and that the noise came off Kohli's inside edge hitting his pad.
Twitter has come all out in praise of Ajinkya Rahane, besides the meme fest on the Kohli-Anderson mini-battle.
Though Kohli won the battle against Anderson, he fell to Ollie Robinson, playing a delivery that could have well been avoided, and was dismissed for 55 runs off 125 balls. Robinson gets the big wicket and it's a big blow for India. But the meme fest is on.
Soon after, Anderson got Rahane. Once again, it was the wobble seam that got him the wicket. Rahane poked at one around the 5th stump line and paid the price after scoring just 10 runs.
Thereafter, Team India began to collapse and England beat India by an innings and 76 runs to level the series 1-1.