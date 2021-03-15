Ind vs Eng: Kohli and boys fined 20 per cent match fees for slow over-rate in second T20I

Dubai [UAE], March 15 (ANI): Virat Kohli-led India was on Monday fined 20 per cent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate against England in the second T20I in Ahmedabad on Sunday.



Javagal Srinath of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Kohli's side was ruled to be one over short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

Kohli pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Anil Chaudhary and K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, and third umpire Virender Sharma levelled the charge.

Ishan Kishan's 56, along with an unbeaten 73 from skipper Virat Kohli, helped India chase down the 165-run target in the second T20I of the five-match series.

With this win, the hosts levelled the five-match series 1-1. In the second T20I, India had decided to hand debuts to Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan. The third T20I will be played on Tuesday. (ANI)

