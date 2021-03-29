Ind vs Eng: Natarajan highlights consistency behind hosts' winning run

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], March 29 (ANI): As India defeated England 2-1 in the three-match ODI series, pacer T Natarajan hailed the consistency shown by the Virat Kohli-led team.



"If you are persistent, you will get it. If you are consistent, you will keep it. Congratulations #TeamIndia #3-0," tweeted Natarajan.

Natarajan just played the final ODI against England and he bowled the last over of the match. He did not let his captain down, as he defended 14 runs to give hosts a much-deserved victory. Natarajan also took the key wicket of Ben Stokes in the match and he finished with the figures of 1-73.

Before the third ODI, Natarajan had featured in the last T20I against England of the five-match series and he ended up with figures of 1-39.

Sam Curran played an unbeaten knock of 95 but his knock went in vain as India registered a seven-run win in the third ODI to clinch the three-match series 2-1. At one stage, England was down and out at 200/7, but Curran changed the game around with his brilliant batting.

However, T Natarajan defended 14 runs in the final over, and the hosts clinched the series. For the hosts, Shardul took four wickets while Bhuvneshwar Kumar returned with three wickets.

Earlier, India's batting unit displayed a change of approach in the third ODI and this ensured that despite losing wickets at regular intervals, the hosts posted a total of 329. Rishabh Pant (78), Hardik Pandya (64), and Shikhar Dhawan (67) registered 50-plus scores as India set a 330-run target for the visitors. (ANI)

