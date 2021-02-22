Ind vs Eng: Nehra wants visitors to pick Archer, Anderson and Broad for pink-ball Test

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 22 (ANI): Former India pacer Ashish Nehra on Monday made his pick for the England fast bowlers who he would like to see in the XI for the third Test at the Motera Stadium. He included Jofra Archer, James Anderson and Stuart Broad for the pink-ball Test, starting Wednesday.



The former speedster feels that this combination will benefit the Joe Root-led side even if they get a similar wicket like Chennai. Archer and Anderson both missed the second Test in Chennai after featuring in the first Test. Broad, who missed the first Test, played in the second game but went wicketless in the match.

Speaking on Star Sports show Cricket Connected, Nehra said, "When we talk about pacers, England doesn't have any shortage of pacers; Joe Root will have to charge them on the ground. For example, in the second Test in Chennai, experienced bowler Stuart Broad wasn't seen in his best form, he didn't even play the first Test match. In the second innings, his form was back but he got the ball very late in the game.

"Jofra Archer is very talented; I believe among all the young talented bowlers we have seen in the past 2-3 years -- Jofra Archer is number one. In the form Jofra Archer is in, especially if he's in form and fit, it will benefit the England team.

"About Jamie Anderson, I don't need to say much about his talent. Joe Root will be in a fix as to which three bowlers he should go ahead with or should he pick two bowlers, he will also have to analyse the pitch. Even if India sees a similar wicket like Chennai, England still has a strong line-up the way Stuart Broad bowls leg-cutters and bowls wicket to wicket; Jofra Archer bowls pace and bounce, Jimmy Anderson has experience with his swing and reverse swing. England has everything in their armoury," he added.

The four-match series between India and England currently stands level at 1-1 and now both teams will lock horns in a pink-ball Test, beginning Wednesday at the Motera Stadium. If India win the ongoing series by at least a margin of 2-1, then the side will qualify for the finals of the World Test Championship. (ANI)