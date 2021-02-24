Ind vs Eng: Playing 100th Test, Ishant Sharma felicitated by President Kovind and Amit Shah

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 24 (ANI): India pacer Ishant Sharma, who is playing his 100th Test for the country, was felicitated by Home Minister Amit Shah and President Ram Nath Kovind before the start of the pink-ball Test against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.



"@ImIshant was felicitated by the Honourable President of India Shri Ram Nath Kovind & Honourable Home Minister of India Shri Amit Shah before the start of play here in Ahmedabad. @rashtrapatibhvn @AmitShah," BCCI tweeted along with the video.

Legend Sachin Tendulkar also congratulated Ishant on reaching the milestone figure.

"Playing 100 Tests is a great landmark for any cricketer, especially a fast bowler. Have seen you play from your U-19 days & played alongside you in your 1st Test. Proud of you & your service to #TeamIndia. Continue to serve in the best possible manner. Congrats @ImIshant!" Tendulkar tweeted.

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday inaugurated the newly-built stadium which was renamed the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of the pink-ball Test. Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju were also in attendance on the occasion.

During the match, England won the toss and opted to bat first. Ishant did not take much time to scalp his first wicket in his 100th Test. In his second over of the innings, Ishant dismissed Dom Sibley (0). Axar Patel then dismissed Jonny Bairstow as the visitors lost two quick wickets after skipper Joe Root won the toss and decided to bat first. (ANI)