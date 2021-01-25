Ind vs Eng: Stokes arrives in Chennai, begins quarantine

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], January 25 (ANI): England all-rounder Ben Stokes has landed in India, and is now undergoing quarantine period in Chennai.

India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first and second Test will be played in Chennai, beginning February 5.

The 29-year-old shared a series of Instagram stories on Monday in which he can be seen describing what he will be up to for the next five days.

"Day 1 quarantine, I have done a fair bit of quarantine, have to try to make my bed every day, not the best job, but have to do it. So that's basically me for the next five days," Stokes said in one of his Instagram stories.

In another Instagram story, the all-rounder can be seen playing the video game "Call Of Duty".

Stokes had earlier posted an image of himself on Twitter and Instagram, saying "See you soon, India."

The all-rounder arrived in India with the other members of the squad who were not a part of the Sri Lanka series.

On Monday, Joe Root-led England defeated Sri Lanka in the second Test by six wickets. Now, the players selected for the India series will make their way to the country and then they would begin their quarantine period.

Jonny Bairstow was left out of the 16-man squad for the first two Tests in India while openers Zack Crawley and Dom Sibley are part of that squad. The national selectors have rested Bairstow, Sam Curran, and Mark Wood for the first and second Tests in India.

Under the leadership of Joe Root, England will be looking to show a spirited performance to bolster their chances of making it to the finals of the World Test Championship in June.

England' squad for first two Tests against India: Joe Root (Yorkshire) (captain), Jofra Archer (Sussex), Moeen Ali (Worcestershire), James Anderson (Lancashire), Dom Bess (Yorkshire), Stuart Broad (Nottinghamshire), Rory Burns (Surrey), Jos Buttler (Lancashire), Zak Crawley (Kent), Ben Foakes (Surrey), Dan Lawrence (Essex), Jack Leach (Somerset), Dom Sibley (Warwickshire), Ben Stokes (Durham), Olly Stone (Warwickshire), Chris Woakes (Warwickshire).Reserves: James Bracey (Gloucestershire), Mason Crane (Hampshire), Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire), Matthew Parkinson (Lancashire), Ollie Robinson (Sussex), Amar Virdi (Surrey). (ANI)