Ind vs Eng: Suryakumar, Ishan, Tewatia earn maiden call-up for T20Is

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 20 (ANI): Flamboyant batters Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan along with all-rounder Rahul Tewatia have earned maiden call-ups for India for the upcoming T20I series against England.



The All-India Senior Selection Committee met on Saturday to pick the squad for the upcoming five-match T20I series against England to be played at the Sardar Patel Stadium, Motera in Ahmedabad.

The trio have been benefitted from their performances in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Kishan topped the chart for Mumbai Indians by accumulating 516 runs in 14 games including four fifties while Yadav scored 480 runs in 16 games for the champion side.

While all-rounder Tewatia amassed 255 runs and scalped 10 wickets in 14 games for Rajasthan Royals.

Earlier in the day, Kishan's 173-run knock helped Jharkhand to post the highest team score in the history of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. The side achieved the feat in the match against Madhya Pradesh in Indore. Kishan-led Jharkhand posted a total of 422/9 in the allotted fifty overs.

Kishan put on a sensational batting performance against Madhya Pradesh, smashing 173 runs in just 94 balls studded with 11 sixes in the Elite Group B match of the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Ishan whacked five sixes and 12 fours to bring up 102 runs in just 74 balls before unleashing the beast within himself.

Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar is also returning to the side after spending more than a year on the sidelines due to the injury. Spinner Varun Chakravarthy also made his return to the team.

Frontline seamers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami have been rested for the five-match T20I series while Kuldeep Yadav and Sanju Samson have been dropped from the squad.



India's T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Y Chahal, Varun Chakravarthy, Axar Patel, W Sundar, R Tewatia, T Natarajan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep, Shardul Thakur.

The first T20I will be played on March 12 after the ongoing Test series concludes. Both the teams are gearing up for the third Test which commences on February 24. (ANI)

