Ind vs Eng: Tickets for 2nd Test to be sold only online

50 per cent of the seats at the stadium would be allowed to be filled with spectators for the second Test amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had earlier announced.

Chennai, Feb 7 (IANS) Tickets for the second Test between India and England, scheduled to be played from February 13 to 17 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here, will be sold only online and not at the stadium itself.

In a media release, TNCA on Sunday said that tickets for the general public will be sold through www.paytm.com and www.insider.in, Paytm App and Paytm Insider App, from Monday 10.00 a.m. onwards.

"The daily ticket prices are 'C, D, E' Lower - Rs. 100/- , 'D, E' Upper - Rs. 150/-, 'F, H, I, J, K' Lower - Rs. 150/- 'I, J, K' Upper - Rs. 200/-," TNCA secretary R. S. Ramasaamy was quoted as saying in the release.

"The redemption of online tickets will be from 10.00 a.m. on 11.02.2021 at Booth No.3 located on Victoria Hostel Road. Wearing face mask and maintaining social distancing are mandatory during visit for redemption of tickets," it added.

After the culmination of the second Test, the two teams will move to Ahmedabad where the final two Tests of the four-match series will be played at the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium. The third match, scheduled to be held between February 24-28, will be a day-night Test while the final match, to be played from March 4 to 8, will be played with the red ball on normal timings.

