Ind vs Eng: TNCA secy to request BCCI on Monday to allow fans for 2nd Test

New Delhi [India], January 31 (ANI): The second Test between India and England may have 50 per cent crowd in attendance if the talks between Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) and Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) are successful on Monday.



Speaking to ANI, a senior TNCA official said that the secretary RS Ramasaamy will speak to BCCI on Monday and only then a decision will be made and so far no talks have happened.

"See the new regulations allow for 50 per cent fans, so we are going to speak to the BCCI through our secretary and a decision will be reached only after that. But yes, for now, let's wait and watch till tomorrow," the official said.

Asked about the crowd number, the official said that the TN govt allows only 50 per cent of the capacity so that will be it. "If we do get the go-ahead, it will only be 50 per cent as per the order of the TN government. But a lot will also depend on the BCCI and the ECB. So, we will get an idea tomorrow," the official pointed.

Earlier, TNCA had informed its members that no tickets would be put on sale for the first two Tests between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium as both the games will be played behind closed doors.

In the circular, accessed by ANI, TNCA secretary RS Ramasaamy had notified the members that the decision has been taken keeping in mind the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic.

"In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic, BCCI has decided not to take any kind of risk with the safety of the players during the forthcoming India-England Test series. The players, officials will be undergoing strict quarantine and several rounds of COVID-19 tests before entering the bio-bubble. As per BCCI directive, the first two Tests between February 5-17 being held at MA Chidambaram Stadium will take place behind closed doors," he wrote.

The first and second Test between India and England will be played at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The first Test begins February 5 while the second is slated to begin on February 13. (ANI)