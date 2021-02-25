  1. Sify.com
  4. Ind vs Eng: Twitterati discuss Motera pitch as spinners make hay

Ind vs Eng: Twitterati discuss Motera pitch as spinners make hay

Last Updated: Thu, Feb 25th, 2021, 21:12:18hrs
The 3rd Test match between India and England ended in just two days. India attained an unmatchable lead by beating England.

This loss also ends the World Test Championship race for England.

But, there is one thing that keeps coming up on social media discussions- the pitch of the famous Motera stadium, now known as the Shri Narendra Modi stadium.

Many fans on Twitter slammed the pitch for its deteriorating condition on day two itself.

In the first session on Day 2, 17 wickets fell as India lost seven while England bundled out at 81.

Here are some of the mixed reactions from some of the cricket matches on Twitter.

