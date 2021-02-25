Ind vs Eng: Twitterati discuss Motera pitch as spinners make hay

The 3rd Test match between India and England ended in just two days. India attained an unmatchable lead by beating England.
This loss also ends the World Test Championship race for England.
But, there is one thing that keeps coming up on social media discussions- the pitch of the famous Motera stadium, now known as the Shri Narendra Modi stadium.
Many fans on Twitter slammed the pitch for its deteriorating condition on day two itself.
In the first session on Day 2, 17 wickets fell as India lost seven while England bundled out at 81.
Here are some of the mixed reactions from some of the cricket matches on Twitter.
#Pitch #INDvsENG— Darshan Shrikhande (@DarshanShrikha2) February 25, 2021
Curetor took Inspiration from here - pic.twitter.com/k0JSoOlxms
When you take swatch-bharat abhiyan too seriously !! 😂#PinkBallTest #MoteraTestMatch #pitch #swatchbharat pic.twitter.com/8M4oMD6BKJ— Pranav Kadam 🇮🇳 (@pranav_kdm27) February 25, 2021
#INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/HYktUNgTam— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) February 25, 2021
The pitch at Narendra Modi Stadium is assisting the spinners even more than his PR department. #INDvENG #modi_job_do— Rofl Gandhi 2.0 🏹🚜 (@RoflGandhi_) February 25, 2021
why? spent the past 2 matches listening to indians say nothing wrong with the pitch so surely best to stay playing here rather than a real challenge with fair umpires and balanced pitch?— ABlue75 (@ABlue757) February 25, 2021
If they win the players are good and if we win the pitch is bad. That's fair play!— HS (@harcharan_s7) February 25, 2021
Icc should probe the pitch.. Two days test matches are death nails for this format..— Laxmi Jena (@Lnjena) February 25, 2021
What kind of pitch it is, which makes a 5 days test match complete in 2 days? #INDvsENG_2021 #INDvENG— Amrutasya Putra । अमृतस्य पुत्र (@DivinePutra) February 25, 2021
Not at all impressed.
2 innings each finished in 2 days— PUTIN🚜 (@rus_vala) February 25, 2021
why not 4 innings each team... coz pitch help Spin more & more with day passed
As a cricket fan it's disappointing to see test match ending in just 2 days.unsatisfied with pitch ,it doesn't seems to be an ideal 5 day test match pitch. Having unfair advantage to spinners and taking pacers completely out of equation is not good.expected a healthy contest.— Ajith Jana CR7 (@ajithjana104) February 25, 2021
Test cricket with pitches like these it’s a joke #INDvENG— Akash Rajput (@AkashRa66) February 25, 2021
Can you please let me know i am unaware. Pitch might be spinner friendly but one thing is clear england players cannot handle spin. So india can win anyday on a spinning track.😅🤣— Vashish (@thISmevashish) February 25, 2021