Ind vs Eng: Virat is the captain, my job is to take backseat and help him, says Rahane

Kohli played only the first Test against Australia and had missed the last three games for the birth of his child. The right-handed batsman will now lead India in the four-match Test series against England.Rahane on Wednesday said he will giving suggestions whenever Kohli asks for it as they are many things going around in the captain's mind during a game."Virat (Kohli) is the captain. He left from Australia for family reasons that is why I became the captain. Originally Virat is the captain and I am the vice-captain. So I am really happy that he is back with us. Which is really positive," said Rahane in a virtual press conference."As a team, we are trying to play as a unit and together as well as to our strengths. My job is to take a backseat and then help out Virat whenever required, whenever he asks me for certain things I will help him," he further said."I generally take the backseat when I am the vice-captain. You have to visualise situations, think about what can happen in the game and if the captain asks you for suggestions then you should be ready," he added.Rahane also revealed all-rounder Hardik Pandya has been really working hard on his game for the England series."Hardik Pandya has been really working hard on his game, batting, and bowling. Can't talk about Axar Patel, we will take a call tomorrow morning for the playing XI," said Rahane.Earlier today, Team India had a hit in the nets ahead of the upcoming four-match Test series against England. The Virat Kohli-led India squad had their first outdoor training session on Monday.Three RT-PCR tests for coronavirus were conducted at regular intervals and all the Indian players were tested negative. The hosts were then cleared to begin their nets sessions from Tuesday as they have completed the six-day quarantine.The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Wednesday shared a glimpse from the parctice session of Team India.India and England are set to lock horns in four Tests, three ODIs, and five T20Is. The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai before the cricketers move to Ahmedabad for the third and fourth Test.The first Test will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13. (ANI)