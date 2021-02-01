Ind vs Eng: We want to play in front of fans but it needs to be safe, says Jack Leach

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], February 1 (ANI): The Joe Root-led England squad would love to play in front of the crowds in the upcoming Test series against India, said spinner Jack Leach on Monday.



The first two games of the Test series will be played in Chennai at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The second Test, slated to begin from February 13 will have 50 per cent crowd in attendance, Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) secretary RS Ramasaamy confirmed on Monday.

"We have spoken to the BCCI, we will get official approval for 50 per cent fans by today evening," Ramasaamy told ANI.

A BCCI official has also confirmed that fans would be allowed inside the Motera Stadium for the third and fourth Test between India and England. Speaking to ANI, a BCCI official confirmed that fans will be allowed to come in for the Test matches in Motera.

Jack, who is England's all-time leading Test wicket-taker in Sri Lanka, said the visitors want to play in front of fans but only when it is safe.

"Definitely we will want to play in front of crowds that's for sure, but it needs to be safe, we do not want obviously to be adding to a problem which is affecting the whole world. If it is safe and good, then it is great. We would love to play in front of crowds as soon as possible," said Jack in a virtual press conference.

Meanwhile, England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) are waiting for a confirmation from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on the decision to allow fans in the stadium for the last three Tests.

"We are not going to comment on speculation. We are still waiting to hear from the BCCI in terms of their protocols for the forthcoming Test series," said an ECB spokesperson.

The visiting party has returned negative results in their third coronavirus test done on Sunday and is now out of quarantine. The England squad will begin training on Tuesday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium for the upcoming first Test against India.

Jack, who has 44 Test wickets from 12 matches, wants to get into the groove ahead of the four-match Test series.

"I think in the last year or so with everything COVID-related, there's been some things that haven't been ideal, and I think it's about being able to adapt and go with the flow a little bit," said Jack.

"I have done some reflection, bowled a few in the mirrors (laughs) but yaa obviously I am eager to get back out there tomorrow and get some training before that first Test," he added.

The first Test between India and England will be played from Friday, while the second is slated to begin on February 13. (ANI)

