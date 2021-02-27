Ind vs Eng: Wicket was pretty dry, it was tricky for everybody, says Trott

India had managed to defeat England within two days in the pink-ball Test. The match saw both India and England batsmen failing to shine and getting out to balls that didn't turn and skidded through from the spinners. But critics have looked to blame the pitch for the failure of the batsmen.India batsman Rohit Sharma clarified that he did not think the pitch had any demons. Even skipper Virat Kohli was vocal about the dreadful batting display from the two teams."It was a tricky time for everybody, the wicket was pretty dry, that is what we have seen here in India. We had first use of it, we would have liked to get more runs, and then we would have been able to put India under pressure. It would have been nice if we got some more first-innings runs. Between Olly, Zak and Dom, they have played 44 Tests together, it was tricky for those younger guys, but it is important that they realise Test cricket is about performing well for your country and being able to consistently perform," said Trott during a virtual press conference."Hopefully, the guys are learning and we have a few days of practice, we will get back to the red ball. The pink ball did behave a bit differently as compared to the normal red one, but the fundamentals of playing spin in Asia is very important. The pink ball swings a lot more, it has a different feel to it, it feels smoother. It does feel a little different, it would be nice to get back to the red ball. But pink-ball is here to stay so it's important that guys get used to it," he added.When asked whether the DRS is helping the spinners in the current era, Trott replied: "I do not know if it's helping them. I think the batsmen are adjusting their technique mainly, they are playing with their bat ahead of the pad. I think it's 50-50, there are times as batsmen when you have been given out, but you have got an inside edge, you are able to review it and you can carry on. It works both ways and it evens it out sometimes."Talking about the atmosphere in the dressing room, Trott said: "It is disappointing with how the two Tests have gone for us. But we don't become a bad side after two Tests, every time you lose a cricket match, it hurts. It is about being clear in the way players want to go about it. It is important that one does not become too desperate. You feel for the lads, nobody sees them work harder than the coaches do. They are hurting in the dressing room, there is nothing much you can do but you can keep them upbeat." (ANI)