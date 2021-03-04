Ind vs Eng: Will visitors carry scars of last two matches in the final Test, asks Laxman

India and England will be locking horns in the fourth and final Test of the series, beginning today at the Narendra Modi Stadium."Good teams and players realise that it's the will to prepare that matters. While skills of both the batting line-ups will be tested, I'm eagerly waiting to see the mental approach of both sides. Will England carry the scars of the last two tests and whether India continues to be ruthless," Laxman tweeted.India had managed to defeat England by ten wickets within two days in the third Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium. The match saw both India and England batsmen failing to shine and getting out to balls that did not turn and skidded through from the spinners. But critics have looked to blame the pitch for the failure of the batsmen.On Wednesday, India skipper Virat Kohli had agreed that spinning tracks are indeed subjected to more criticism as compared to other tracks in the world."I totally believe that. There is always too much noise and conversation about spinning tracks. I am sure if our media is in a space to contradict those views or present those views which say it is unfair to criticise just spinning tracks then I think it will be a balanced conversation. The unfortunate part is that everyone plays along with that narrative and they keep making it news till the time it is relevant," said Kohli while replying to an ANI query during a virtual press conference."Then a Test match happens, if it finishes on day four and five, nobody says anything, but if it finishes inside two-three days, everyone pounces on the same issue, it becomes the issue everyone is talking about. We lost in New Zealand on day three in just 36 overs, I am sure nobody of our people wrote about the pitch, it was all about how India played badly in New Zealand and none of the pitches were criticised," he added.Elaborating further, Kohli said: "Nobody saw how much the ball was doing and how the ball was moving and how much grass was there on the wicket. The reason behind our success is that we never crib about the pitches we play on. We will continue that as a team, it is always been the case that spinning tracks come into focus way more, when teams get bundled out for 40-45 on seaming tracks, nobody talks about that."The four-match series is currently being led by India (2-1) and the hosts just need to win or draw the final Test to qualify for the final of the World Test Championship (WTC).On the other hand, England is out of WTC's final contention, and they would be playing just to end the four-match series 2-2. If England win the last Test, then Australia would qualify for the WTC final. (ANI)