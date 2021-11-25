Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Hosts fraction ahead after Day 1, admits Kiwi pacer Jamieson

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): New Zealand pacer Kyle Jamieson on Thursday admitted that India is a fraction ahead in the ongoing Test match after Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja scored half-centuries on Day 1 here at Green Park, Kanpur.



At stumps on Day 1, India's score read 258/4 with Iyer (75*) and Jadeja (50*) currently unbeaten at the crease. Shubman also managed to score 52 but he was dismissed by Jamieson on a peach of a delivery and that ended up castling his stumps.

"India fraction ahead I think. We hung around pretty well. I am not trying to change my game. I am very lucky to have guys like Tim Southee and Neil Wagner with me. I think we are pretty good, we had our discussion before the game on how to go about things," Jamieson said during the virtual press conference held after stumps on Day 1.

"I was lucky to get some movement early on, a little bit of reverse in the middle. We do know the nature of the pitch here, they do tend to break up," he added.

Jamieson managed to dismiss Mayank Agarwal, Shubman Gill and Ajinkya Rahane on Day 1 of the ongoing Test.

"Not a huge amount going on. Found some swing early and it was up and down a little bit," said Jamieson. (ANI)

