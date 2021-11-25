Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Iyer, Jadeja score half-centuries as hosts reach dominant position (Stumps, Day 1)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25 (ANI): Shreyas Iyer and Ravindra Jadeja registered half-centuries as India dominated Day 1 of the ongoing first Test against New Zealand here at Green Park, Kanpur on Thursday.



At stumps on Day 1, India's score read 258/4 with Iyer (75*) and Jadeja (50*) currently unbeaten at the crease.

Resuming third and final session at 154/4, Iyer and Jadeja began from where they left off and the right-handed Iyer brought up his half-century in the 68th over of the innings.

Iyer and Jadeja ensured that India do not lose any more wickets before the close of play on Day 1.

Earlier, New Zealand made slow yet steady progress in the second session of the first Test as India lost the crucial wickets of Ajinkya Rahane, Cheteshwar Pujara and Shubman Gill at the Green Park Stadium on Thursday.

At Tea on Day 1, India's score read 154/4 with Shreyas Iyer (17*) and Ravindra Jadeja (6*) unbeaten at the crease.

Earlier, Gill scored a gutsy fifty while Cheteshwar Pujara stood tall as India held the fort after Mayank Agarwal's early dismissal in the opening session. (ANI)

Brief Scores: India 258/4 (Shreyas Iyer 75*, Ravindra Jadeja 50*; Kyle Jamieson 3-47) vs New Zealand. (ANI)

