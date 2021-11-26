Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: Kiwis off to steady start in second session (Tea, Day 2)

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): New Zealand opening batters stood firm as Indian bowlers struggled to make early inroads in the second session of the opening Test on Day Two on Friday.



In the second session of Day Two, New Zealand bundled India out for 345 in the first innings before reaching the score of 72/0. Kiwis still trail India by 273 runs. The hosts ended the opening session at 339/8 with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav unbeaten on 38 and 4 respectively.

However, New Zealand bowlers didn't waste any time in wrapping up the tail as Ajaz Patel dismissed Ashwin and Ishant Sharma to bundle India out for 345 at the Green Park Stadium.

Then the opening pair of Tom Latham and Will Young guided the visitors to a firm score of 72/0. There were few hairy moments along the way, but Young and Latham neutralised the hosts' bowling.

Brief Scores: India 345/10 (Shreyas Iyer 105, Ravindra Jadeja 50; Tim Southee 5-69) vs New Zealand 72/0 (Will Young 46, Tom Latham 23; Ravichandran Ashwin 0-25) (ANI)

