IND vs NZ, 2nd Test: Agarwal's ton takes India to 221/4 at stumps on Day 1

Mumbai, Dec 3 (IANS) Mayank Agarwal's unbeaten century (120 off 246 balls) helped India reach 221/4 in 70 overs against New Zealand at stumps on a truncated first day of the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium here.

It was Agarwal's fourth Test hundred and he figured in three crucial partnerships -- 80 runs for the first wicket with Shubman Gill (44), 80 with Shreyas Iyer (18) for the fourth wicket and an unbeaten 61-run stand with Wriddhiman Saha (25 not out).