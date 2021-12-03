Ind vs NZ, 2nd Test: Ishant, Jadeja, Rahane ruled out due to injury

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 3 (ANI): Ahead of the second Test between India and New Zealand on Friday, Ishant Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane and Ravindra Jadeja have been ruled out due to injuries that they sustained during the first Test.



"Fast bowler Ishant Sharma dislocated his left little finger during the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. He is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. The BCCI Medical Team will continue to monitor his progress. All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja suffered a right forearm injury during the 1st Test match in Kanpur. After undergoing scans, he was diagnosed with a swelling on his forearm. He has been advised to rest and is thus ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai," BCCI said in a statement.

"Ajinkya Rahane sustained a minor left hamstring strain while fielding on the final day of the 1st Test match in Kanpur. Since he has not recovered completely, he has been ruled out of the 2nd Test in Mumbai. His progress will be closely monitored by the BCCI Medical team," BCCI stated further.

Coming to the match, the toss for the second Test has been delayed due to the wet outfield here at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. The pitch inspection will be done at 9:30 am.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli will be coming back to the playing XI and leading the hosts. (ANI)

